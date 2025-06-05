Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,834,000 after purchasing an additional 622,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $12,454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 439,346 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,084,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.