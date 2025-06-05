Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

