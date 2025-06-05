Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lessened by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after buying an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

