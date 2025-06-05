Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.