Saros (SAROS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Saros (SAROS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Saros has a market capitalization of $500.20 million and $12.86 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Saros has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saros Profile

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.19166655 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $12,369,041.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

