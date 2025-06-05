Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corning by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

