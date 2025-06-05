Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.