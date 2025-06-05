RPOA Advisors Inc. Has $77.44 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 60.67% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $77,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKEM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 353,471 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKEM opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

