Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.61). 15,454,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 3,478,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £365.00 million, a PE ratio of 23,175.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

