Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.77 ($0.63). Approximately 12,577,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 3,451,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of £365.00 million, a PE ratio of 23,175.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

