Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 24,335 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 24,335 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,575,560. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Manuel Bronstein sold 22,513 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,846,291.13.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,322 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $3,252,372.52.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $5,497,760.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $91.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
