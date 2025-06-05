Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $1,158,911.25 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Carvalho sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $1,158,911.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 986,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,081,985.25. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Carvalho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Christopher Carvalho sold 12,985 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $936,997.60.

Roblox Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

