Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

