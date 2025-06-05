Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
RIO stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.