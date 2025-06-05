Rhumbline Advisers Sells 31,230 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Avantor worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

