Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

