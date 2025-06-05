Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.81 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Cooper Companies worth $32,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5,733.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 206,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 146,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,392,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

