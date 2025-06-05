Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.64 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,864.82. This represents a 97.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,335,403.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,443,240.57. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,096,884 shares of company stock valued at $102,320,000 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

