Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.31 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Leidos worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

