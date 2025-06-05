Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of F5 worth $33,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 34,698.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after purchasing an additional 743,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 598.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,944,000 after acquiring an additional 364,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $59,623,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,678.11. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,732 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $293.83 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $313.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

