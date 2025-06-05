Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jabil were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE JBL opened at $171.80 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.