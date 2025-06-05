Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5,028.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.0%

ALLY stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

