Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

AECOM Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.