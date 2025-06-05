RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 99,209.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

