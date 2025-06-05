Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 127,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50,917.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 178,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.