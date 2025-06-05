Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

