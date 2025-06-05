Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after buying an additional 657,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.14 on Thursday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

