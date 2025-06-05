Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $38.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999,484 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

