Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.