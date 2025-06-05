Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Touchstone Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000.

Get Touchstone Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.