Retireful LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $180.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,191 shares of company stock worth $694,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

