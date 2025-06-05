Retireful LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Retireful LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $34,532,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.