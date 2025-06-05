Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 22,853 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

