Retireful LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

