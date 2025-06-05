RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,339,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $246.94 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.