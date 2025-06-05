Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.61. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 29,705 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rémy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.