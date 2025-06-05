Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.61. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 29,705 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rémy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
