Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 60,777 Shares

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,231,469.42. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 30th, Joshua Hug sold 20,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $421,400.00.
  • On Thursday, May 15th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00.
  • On Monday, May 5th, Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90.
  • On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00.
  • On Thursday, April 17th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after buying an additional 4,037,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,169,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,731,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,276,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.