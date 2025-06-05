Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Joshua Hug Sells 60,777 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,733,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,231,469.42. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Joshua Hug sold 20,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $421,400.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90.

On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,137,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,867,000 after buying an additional 4,037,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,169,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,731,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,276,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

