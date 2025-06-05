Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $78.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.08.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.67 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

