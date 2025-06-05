Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

RRR opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

