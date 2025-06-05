QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

