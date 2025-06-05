Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – June 2nd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, AZEK, Williams-Sonoma, Kroger, CRH, and RH are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture or retail equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—covering activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and adventure sports. Investors use these equities to gain targeted exposure to consumer discretionary spending on travel and leisure, which often makes their performance sensitive to seasonal trends and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $793.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $224.97. 1,827,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.76. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

AZEK traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $50.29. 6,246,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. AZEK has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $158.10. 1,642,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.01. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $68.27. 3,534,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,246. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE RH traded down $11.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.14. 1,145,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,342. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

