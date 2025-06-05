Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $244,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102,078.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13,170.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 199,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

