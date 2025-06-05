Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,396,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 30,939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 584.0 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
Featured Stories
