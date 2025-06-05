PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 49,847 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.