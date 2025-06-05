PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.38. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 49,847 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.