PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCQ opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Red Robin’s Comeback: Q1 Earnings Spark Investor Hopes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: Analyst Upgrades & Order Boom Signal Clearer Skies
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock: Buy the Dip or Wait It Out?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.