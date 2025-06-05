PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCQ opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

