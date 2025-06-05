Phillip Britt Sells 400,000 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 400,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.64), for a total value of A$1,626,400.00 ($1,056,103.90).

Phillip Britt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Phillip Britt sold 350,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.26 ($2.76), for a total value of A$1,489,600.00 ($967,272.73).

Aussie Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49.

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

