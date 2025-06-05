PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

