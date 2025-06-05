PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
