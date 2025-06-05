PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

