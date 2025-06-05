Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $31.54. Pernix Group shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 7,245 shares.

Pernix Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients.

