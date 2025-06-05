Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,191,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 814% from the previous session’s volume of 130,439 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7,352.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

