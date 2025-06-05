Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Director Lisa Im Sells 180,867 Shares

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $587,817.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,592.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.30. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.92 million. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHLT

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.